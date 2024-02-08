Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

