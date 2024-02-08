Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $103.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

