AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $189.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $181.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $175.02 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.