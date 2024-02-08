Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.
BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
Blue Bird Trading Up 0.3 %
Blue Bird stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
