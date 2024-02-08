Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 5.4 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$9.55 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$162,972.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,096 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

