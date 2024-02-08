Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 193,725 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.