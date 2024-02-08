Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$62.75

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.
X has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMX Group
TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %
TMX Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.