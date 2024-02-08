Barclays Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $94.47 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

