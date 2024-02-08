Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Lowered to $4.30 at Barclays

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $4.30 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Grab has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $161,045,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $56,535,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $56,614,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

