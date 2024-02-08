Wedbush Begins Coverage on Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Smith Douglas Homes

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $27.29.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.