Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.79.

NYSE:HLT opened at $196.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

