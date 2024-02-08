DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

