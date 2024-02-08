Bank of America Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POR opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after buying an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.