National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,201.67.

NGG opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

