BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 119,244 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,827,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,849,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,662 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
