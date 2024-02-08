BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 93,967 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,690,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,817,318.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

