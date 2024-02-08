Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 20,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

