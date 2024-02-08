Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 20,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
