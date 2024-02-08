Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Michael D. Hawkins Sells 11,439 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WKGet Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WK stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

