The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $2,178,734.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

