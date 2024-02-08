Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) vs. Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Equity Commonwealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.47 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.45 Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 31.75 $37.26 million $0.70 26.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54% Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40%

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Franklin Street Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.