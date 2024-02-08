SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWTX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

