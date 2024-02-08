DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.2 %

ONEW opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $414.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.52. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.