Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

