SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Down 0.4 %

SKYW stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 383,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 370,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.