B. Riley Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $133.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $166.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.26.

SEDG opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

