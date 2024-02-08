StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.