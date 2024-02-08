Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $13,390,410.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00.

MDB stock opened at $457.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $463.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

