HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) Financial Analysis

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 3.00% 5.89% 3.72% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $971.04 million 6.84 -$26.14 million $0.34 227.62 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HealthEquity and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HealthEquity and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 8 0 3.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $83.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

