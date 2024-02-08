Contrasting Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00

Afya has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 0.75 -$3.47 million N/A N/A Afya $451.09 million 4.15 $72.36 million $0.78 25.63

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Afya 13.15% 15.08% 6.69%

Summary

Afya beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

