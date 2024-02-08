Head to Head Contrast: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) vs. Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 37.16% 13.77% 5.90% Dai Nippon Printing 9.60% 3.59% 2.26%

Risk and Volatility

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

21.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Dai Nippon Printing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.64 $85.64 million $1.35 11.00 Dai Nippon Printing $10.16 billion 0.81 $634.13 million $1.85 7.64

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. Dai Nippon Printing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlyle Secured Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carlyle Secured Lending and Dai Nippon Printing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carlyle Secured Lending presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Dai Nippon Printing.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Dai Nippon Printing on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

