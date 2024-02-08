Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.47.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,876 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 109,422 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

