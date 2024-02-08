Guggenheim Begins Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 57.60.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 48.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 53.40.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SharkNinja by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

