SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

