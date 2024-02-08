Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 63.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

