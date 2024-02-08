Under Armour’s (UAA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.70 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 174,159 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

