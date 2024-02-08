StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

