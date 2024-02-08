StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.
Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.