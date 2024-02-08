Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head-To-Head Review

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.94 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $48.04 million 3.76 -$7.89 million ($0.35) -23.49

Electrovaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98% Byrna Technologies -17.43% -16.39% -13.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Electrovaya and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electrovaya and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.43%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. The company provides self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, it offers the products to consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. Further, the company operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. Byrna Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.