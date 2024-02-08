Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:ANET opened at $267.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $276.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average of $209.34.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

