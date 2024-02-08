Alight (NYSE:ALIT) vs. Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Head to Head Survey

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.31% 3.66% 1.67% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alight and Maplebear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.13 billion 1.59 -$62.00 million ($0.52) -17.32 Maplebear $3.00 billion 2.29 $428.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Maplebear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

79.6% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alight and Maplebear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00 Maplebear 0 10 10 0 2.50

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Maplebear has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Maplebear.

Summary

Alight beats Maplebear on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The Hosted Business segment provides hosting and management of human capital management software, as well as offers HR and payroll services. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

