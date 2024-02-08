adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
adidas Trading Up 0.2 %
ADDYY opened at $94.61 on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of adidas
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.