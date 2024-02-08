Parkland (TSE:PKI) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of PKI opened at C$45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.22. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

