TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.66.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

