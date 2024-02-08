TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.66.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.