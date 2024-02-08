Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,082.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $938.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.42. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 39.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

