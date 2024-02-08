Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%.
Institutional Trading of Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.