Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

