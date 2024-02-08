Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.53. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

