Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 17.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
