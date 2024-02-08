Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $145.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hess by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $237,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.