Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) vs. Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Head to Head Survey

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deliveroo and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond $1.58 billion 0.64 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -6.27

Deliveroo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deliveroo 1 2 4 0 2.43 Beyond 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deliveroo and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Beyond has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.41%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Deliveroo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deliveroo and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17%

Summary

Beyond beats Deliveroo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deliveroo

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.