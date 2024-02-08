Head to Head Contrast: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.22 $15.49 million $0.47 5.96 MSCI $2.53 billion 18.47 $1.15 billion $14.40 41.02

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Global and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 MSCI 2 4 8 0 2.43

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $584.21, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% MSCI 45.42% -103.00% 22.05%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats Heritage Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

