StockNews.com Upgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to “Sell”

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. Research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 26.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 1,092.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 47,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 34.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

See Also

